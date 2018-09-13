BSE trading holidays list for 2018 – Markets closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock markets remain closed today.

The BSE, NSE, forex and money market remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of declines. The rupee recovered sharply following reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review economic situation over the weekend and that a rate hike is not ruled out. Rupee rebounded to 71.90 against the US dollar, from a record low of 72.92 hit earlier in the session. The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.73% firmer at 11,369.90 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.81% higher at 37,717.96.

The rupee has fallen more than 12 percent against the dollar this year to hit an all-time low of 72.92 on Wednesday.

Retail inflation, released after market hours on Wednesday, fell below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target in August, increasing the likelihood it will keep interest rates on hold in October after raising them at its past two meetings. Consumer prices rose 3.69% from a year earlier, down from July’s 4.17%, the Statistics Ministry said on Wednesday. August was the first month in 10 in which retail inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.

India’s industrial output in July grew 6.6% from a year earlier, helped by a rise in the sales of consumer durables ahead of festive season, government data showed on Wednesday. The figure was in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and compares with a revised 6.9% year-on-year increase in June.

BSE Trading Holidays List For 2018

1) Republic Day - January 26, 2018 - Friday

2) Mahashivratri - February 13, 2018 - Tuesday

3) Holi - March 02, 2018 - Friday

4) Mahavir Jayanti - March 29, 2018 - Thursday

5) Good Friday - March 30, 2018 - Friday

6) Maharashtra Day - May 01, 2018 - Tuesday

7) Independence Day - August 15,2018 - Wednesday

8) Bakri Id - August 22, 2018 - Wednesday

9) Ganesh Chaturthi - September 13, 2018 - Thursday

10) Muharram - September 20,2018 - Thursday

11) Gandhi Jayanti - October 02,2018 - Tuesday

12) Dussehra - October 18,2018 - Thursday

13) Diwali Laxmi Pujan - November 07,2018 - Wednesday

Muhurat Trading shall be held on Wednesday, November 07, 2018 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan)

14) Diwali Balipratipada - November 08, 2018 - Thursday

15) Gurunanak Jayanti - November 23, 2018 - Friday

16) Christmas - December 25, 2018 - Tuesday

