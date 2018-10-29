 India, Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement - Livemint
India, Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement

The currency swap agreement should help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India

Last Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 06 11 PM IST
Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference at Abe’s official residence in Tokyo Monday. Photo: AP
New Delhi: India and Japan have signed a $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement on Monday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo, India said in a statement.

The agreement should help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India, the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 06 10 PM IST
