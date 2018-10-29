India, Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement
The currency swap agreement should help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India
Last Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 06 11 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Japan have signed a $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement on Monday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo, India said in a statement.
The agreement should help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India, the statement added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 06 10 PM IST
