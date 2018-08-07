Should you invest in AMC shares?

Shares of HDFC AMC made a blockbuster debut on Monday. Photo: iStock

While shares of HDFC Asset Management made their stock market debut on Monday, a few more AMCs are expected to get listed in the future. As an investor, are listed AMCs attractive to you? We asked experts what aspects of an AMC investors should keep an eye on in the future

Prateek Agrawal, Business head and chief investment officer, ASK Investment Managers

Investors should look at positively

Investors should look at the asset management company (AMC) space positively. This space offers a combination of high quality and long periods of sustained growth. Apart from free cash flows distributable to investors, there’s one more benefit. Most businesses offer a terminal growth rate of 5% rate. For the AMC business, this growth rate is much higher because the assets here grow not just on the back of fresh inflows but also on the back of underlying and existing corpus growing in debt as well as equity markets based on returns of the asset class itself.

There are risks too. Earnings depend on market fluctuation, which is beyond the AMC’s control. The performance of the fund also matters. However, since performance differential can only change the selection of a fund by an investor, and one person’s loss would be another’s gain, a portfolio approach can take care of this risk.

The other risk is change in asset class choices. Equities may be in favour in one period, debt can be in favour in another and so on. But since AMCs manage money across assets, they manage this risk. Overall, one should be positive on the space.

Manish Sonthalia, Head- Equity, PMS, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Ltd

Listed AMCs should not have large AUM

AMC is a good business. It’s a people’s business. There is a gestation period required for this business and it has to fund losses till about the time the assets under management (AUM) reach a critical size. Hence, there is a structural and a wide moat in this business.

However, once the fund house breaks even, there is huge operating leverage as fixed costs, a prime component of which is salary and wages, do not rise in the same proportion as the corpus or AUM. There is a huge non-linearity in this business without or with very little consumption of capital. Return on equities (ROEs) will be high. All this makes sense for a perfect investment decision.

But as the size of AUM grows, performance becomes a challenge. And the only way an AUM can grow is when funds demonstrate performance. It’s a chicken and egg situation. I am not a great believer in listed AMC businesses which have really large AUMs to manage and are or will be trading at really lofty valuations.

Nilesh Shah, Managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC

There is potential for higher growth

As fund managers, we would definitely look at the asset management business. We will always look for a business which does not require capital on a regular basis and which can generate high return on equity (ROE). AMC business is one such business. More importantly, in the Indian context, the mutual funds industry is a growth sector. So you have visibility of higher growth, better ROE and no capital requirement. An AMC’s growth potential is also important to decide which AMC an investor would want to buy, apart from valuations. The size of the AMC does not matter as much as its valuation. For example, a large AMC spending money to buy market share will not be valued as much as a smaller or a mid-sized AMC trying to be profitable through performance.

As far as risk is concerned, the AMC business is cyclical. In a bear market, earnings come under pressure, in a bull market, you get a lift of a rising tide. So while growth is structural, profitability could be cyclical.

Atul Kumar, Head, equity funds, Quantum AMC

Better entry point should be awaited

The mutual funds business in India has great potential. Various parameters—AUM to gross domestic products (GDP), share of financial savings in household savings, low awareness beyond big cities—point to an industry which has a long way to grow. With smartphones and data availability, one can reach potential investors without an expensive physical distribution network. This wasn’t a possibility some years ago. On the business side, there is scale and operating leverage.

Risks to the business are a drop in expense ratios (fees that funds collect from investors), as nudged by the capital market regulator. Over a period, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gained popularity putting pressure on actively managed funds. Bad performance over a sustained period can affect a fund house negatively.

Valuations of AMCs have to be in a desirable range to make them worthy of investment. Leading AMCs have revenues of 0.6-0.7% and profitability of 0.20-0.25% of the AUM. As a recent IPO suggests a valuation at 8% of AUM, payback period in terms of profitability looks stretched. Better entry point should be awaited.