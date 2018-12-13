How much a house costs in Chennai?
Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision
Last Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 07 39 AM IST
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle cost.
Determining a property’s value is difficult.Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below Rs50 lakh, Rs50-75 lakh, and above Rs75 lakh.
First Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 07 39 AM IST
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Insurers can’t deny a claim after 3 years of policy issuance
- Insurance pension plans to be flexible, but NPS still cheaper
- Sebi says Chanda Kochhar case pending before the adjudicating officer
- Fiat Padmini long gone, Premier Ltd now faces bankruptcy
- Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Sun Pharma, DLF in focus
Mark to Market »
- RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says ‘talk to me’ in relief to markets
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface