Asian stocks slip as US-China trade war escalates

Stocks in Hong Kong fell with U.S. equity futures and the Australian dollar after China called off planned trade talks with U.S. officials, potentially triggering an escalation in the protracted tariff war between the world’s two-biggest economies. Some early moves Monday faded as the yen erased its advance, though the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained lower just hours before a new round of tariffs between the U.S. and China was due to take effect. Hong Kong stocks sank with equities in Australia and New Zealand. Real-estate developers were under pressure amid concern they may suffer a potentially devastating blow to their biggest source of financing.

Markets are closed in Japan, China and South Korea and volumes will likely remain subdued. Treasuries won’t trade until the London open.

The escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions will test two strong weeks of gains for Asian equities that lifted stocks off this year’s lows in part due to optimism that economies can weather the hit from trade restrictions. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it’s starting to factor into its strategy a growing potential for a “Phase III” of the trade war next year affecting all Chinese imports, which would lead to weaker Chinese growth and hit U.S. stocks.

Next up this week is the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time this year, with markets increasingly pricing for another one in December.

Elsewhere, oil climbed above $71 a barrel after OPEC gave the cold shoulder to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that it take rapid action to reduce oil prices. Metals declined, led by copper, amid the trade war. The Hong Kong dollar advanced for a third straight day as banks are seem likely to raise interest rates if the Fed hikes this week.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks to the EU Parliament in Brussels Monday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with President Donald Trump in New York to discuss trade. The Fed decision on Wednesday will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell. Thursday sees durable goods, GDP data and jobless claims for the U.S.

Stocks

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3 percent as of 11 a.m. local time. Developers had among the biggest declines after China’s Guangdong province said it was considering scrapping a system used by developers to get funding and as Hong Kong builders started cutting prices. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 percent. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Gross Index lost 0.7 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 112.61 per dollar. The Aussie dollar declined 0.2 percent to 72.74 U.S. cents. The offshore yuan fell 0.2 percent to 6.8634 per dollar. The euro bought $1.1741. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 3.06 percent, a four-month high Friday. Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 2.70 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 1.1 percent to $71.56 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,196.34 an ounce.