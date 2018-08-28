How concentrated is your mutual fund portfolio
Last Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 10 37 AM IST
Typically, mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes, fund managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the fund manager’s style.
Here is a list of mutual funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings.
First Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 09 32 AM IST
