Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open cautious ahead of RBI decision
SGX Nifty Futures traded 47 points lower, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Oct 05 2018. 08 40 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open cautious today ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 14 expect RBI to raise repo rate to 6.75%. SGX Nifty Futures traded 47 points lower, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Both the indices fell over 2% in the previous session. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 2,760.63 crore on net basis, while DIIs purchased equities to the tune of Rs 1,823.59 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.In global markets, Asian shares struggled after benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to a seven-year high and strong economic data fanned concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate rises. The surge in Treasury yields has also prompted a rise in government bond yields across the globe. The U.S. dollar was steady. Oil prices rose, lifted by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.40 am IST No place to hide as Indian market gets a much-needed reality checkThe fear gauge, National Stock Exchange’s India VIX (volatility index) rose 9.65% to an intraday high of 19.68. But it’s still far below its peak of 20.015 in February
- 8.30 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold rates steadyOil: Oil prices rose, lifted by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month. The gains helped claw back some of the losses from the previous session due to rising U.S. inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran. Brent crude oil futures were at $84.94 per barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.4% from their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.6%, at $77.74 a barrel.Gold: Gold prices held steady as investors remained cautious after U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year peaks and ahead of monthly employment data, which if stronger could boost the Federal Reserve’s case for a tighter monetary policy. Spot gold rate was flat at $1,199.20 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,202.90 an ounce.Metals: London aluminum held its ground on Friday as worries over an alumina shortage stoked cost inflation concerns, sending prices towards the biggest weekly gain in nearly six months. LME aluminium was little changed at $2,167 a tonne, down just 0.1%. LME copper eased by 0.8% to $6,238 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.18 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Equity markets in Japan and Australia declined in morning trade, reports Bloomberg. Overnight, US stocks closed lower. S&P 500 at 2,901 is down 0.8%. Oil prices rose on continued concerns about US sanctions on Iran crude exports.■ Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) came out with an open offer for acquiring 26% of equity in IDBI Bank at a price of Rs61.73 per share. The stock closed at 57.05 on Thursday.■ The government’s decision to offer a relief from rising fuel prices will likely lead to a Rs 9,000 crore hit in net profits of state-run oil marketing companies.■ Cash-strapped Jet Airways raised over Rs 2.5 billion from the advance sale of redemption miles in its loyalty programme, reports Business Standard. The loyalty programme is run by Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd, a firm Jet co-owns with Etihad Airways.■ ICICI Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, Chanda Kochhar, came out of an enforced indefinite leave on Thursday to quit the bank.■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to tighten certain regulations governing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) following the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), reports Mint. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Oct 05 2018. 08 18 AM IST
