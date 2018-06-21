 NSE algo trading case: Sebi to take action against involved entities - Livemint
NSE algo trading case: Sebi to take action against involved entities

Sebi has been investigating allegations that NSE officials provided high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers at the bourse

Abhirup Roy, Reuters
Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Thursday it will initiate action against entities and individuals following an investigation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) into whether some traders got unfair access to high-frequency trading software at the bourse.

“We have taken a view what is to be done, and actions are being initiated against various entities which includes institutions and individuals,” Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said after a board meeting.

Sebi has been investigating allegations that NSE officials had provided high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers placed at the site of exchange, which could speed up algorithmic trading.

In another move, the regulator said it would allow companies to announce the price range for an initial public offering (IPO) two days before the opening of the sale. Currently firms have to announce the price five days prior to an IPO, and the change will reduce the risks arising from potential volatility in domestic and global markets, analysts said.

First Published: Thu, Jun 21 2018. 07 17 PM IST
