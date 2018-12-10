Rupee forwards slump after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns
The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 per dollar.
Last Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 59 PM IST
London: Rupee forwards posted their biggest daily slump in more than five years on Monday, after Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel, resigned for “personal reasons”.
The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 per dollar.
First Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 58 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Rupee plunges 50 paise to 71.32 against US dollar
- SC issues notice on RCom’s plea challenging TDSAT order directing refund of unspent prepaid balance
- ‘All Indians should be concerned’, says Rajan on Urjit Patel’s resignation
- Shyam Metalics’ ₹900 crore IPO gets Sebi nod
- RBI governor Urjit Patel steered banking system from chaos: Narendra Modi
Mark to Market »
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices
- RBI’s new loan rate math for banks cannot ignore deposits
- Maruti loses speed as PV growth slows amid rising challenges
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds