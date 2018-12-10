 Rupee forwards slump after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns - Livemint
Rupee forwards slump after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns

The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 per dollar.

Last Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 59 PM IST
Marc Jones, Reuters
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

London: Rupee forwards posted their biggest daily slump in more than five years on Monday, after Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel, resigned for “personal reasons”.

The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 per dollar.

