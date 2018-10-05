RBI proposes voluntary retention route to attract FPI investments

FPIs will have to retain in India a minimum percentage of their investments for a period of their choice to invest under VRR, according to the RBI. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed a voluntary retention route (VRR) to give more flexibility foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The regulatory framework for FPI investment in debt evolved over the years, influenced by trade-offs, encouraging capital flows the RBI said in its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies. Several measures had undertaken in recent times to facilitate FPI investment in debt, it added.

“To encourage FPIs willing to undertake long-term investments, a special route called VRR is being proposed.

“Under the proposed route, FPIs will have more operational flexibility in terms of instruments as well as exemptions from regulatory provisions such as cap on short-term investments (less than one year) at 20% of the portfolio size, concentration limits, and caps on exposure to a corporate group (20% of the portfolio size and 50% of a single issue),” the RBI said.

To be eligible to invest under this route, FPIs will need to voluntarily commit to retain in India a minimum percentage of their investments for a period of their choice.

FPIs have to apply for investment limits under the route through an auction process, it said.

Noting that the robustness and reliability of financial benchmarks were critical for efficient pricing and valuation of financial instruments, the RBI said ensuring the credibility of benchmarks promoted their wider adoption, which in turn facilitated efficient transmission of price signals in the financial system.

“Following the controversy surrounding the London Inter-Bank Offer Rate (LIBOR) fixing, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) laid down principles of financial benchmarks that provide the overarching framework to ensure robust and credible benchmarks in financial markets,” the statement said.

