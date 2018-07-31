Rupee opens flat ahead of key central bank meetings

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $524.30 million and $6.21 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of key central bank meetings this week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.69 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.68. The currency opened at 68.71 a dollar.

Traders are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy outcome on 1 August. RBI monetary policy committee may raise policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday but is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance given the volatility in crude oil and food prices, economists say.

Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 12 expect RBI to raise the key repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.5%. Only three economists expect RBI to keep rates unchanged at 6.25%.

Traders also awaiting US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday. Analyst expects that fed will not raise rates this time.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.786%, from its Monday’s close of 7.79%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.07% or 25.58 points to 37,519.98. Since January, it has gained 9.6%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $524.30 million and $6.21 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Thai Baht was down 0.14%, China Renminbi 0.13%, China Offshore 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.09%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%, Japanese yen 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.12%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.36, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.348.