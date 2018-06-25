Valuations of Indian FMCG stocks are outrageous! Is it that the global macroeconomic uncertainty along with India's upcoming elections is leading to the rush for such high quality and so-called defensive stocks?https://t.co/nXEc5if9Uq @mobis_philipose pic.twitter.com/zNX4QqSiKx— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) June 25, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points dragged by ICICI Bank, ITC; Nifty below 10,800
Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp are among the major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jun 25 2018. 11 51 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.47 am ISTIdea shares fall 7% as merger faces delay
- 11.38 am ISTWhat outrageous valuations of FMCG shares reveal about Indian markets
- 11.13 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty extend losses
- 11.08 am ISTVakrangee shares rise on block deal
- 10.50 am ISTGoa Carbon shares gain 5%
- 10.13 am ISTSymphony shares rise 4%
- 10.03 am ISTTata Motors shares down nearly 3%
- 9.50 am ISTPNB Housing Finance shares jump 7%
- 9.30 am ISTMarkets likely to stay volatile this week
- 9.23 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty fall
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Stocks in focus today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed as concerns of global trade war between US and major world economies dampened sentiment in global equity markets. Asian shares fell on escalating trade tensions between US and major economies. Oil prices declined by more than 2% early as Opec and Russia agreed on a modest increase in production. The Indian rupee traded lower against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the losses in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.47 am IST Idea shares fall 7% as merger faces delayShares of Idea Cellular Ltd fell as much as 7.10% to Rs56.25 per share. PTI reported that the mega-merger deal of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India may not meet the expected 30 June timeline as the telecom department is looking to raise a fresh demand of around Rs4,700 crore, an official said. Read more
- 11.38 am IST What outrageous valuations of FMCG shares reveal about Indian marketsIt appears that investors are willing to live with concerns on the valuation front as long as other risks are relatively low
- 11.13 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty extend lossesBSE Sensex traded lower by 93.23 points, or 0.26%, to 35,596.37, while the Nifty 50 fell 24.90 points, or 0.23%, to 10,796.95. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were also trading flat.Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT, healthcare, teck and metal were leading the gains, while oil and gas, auto, energy and power fell most. Vedanta, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp were major losers.
- 10.50 am IST Goa Carbon shares gain 5%Goa Carbon shares gained as much as 5% to Rs687.95 per share. The company said that it has temporarily shut down its unit located at Bilaspur in the state of Chhattisgarh for maintenance work from 22 June. There would not be any material financial impact due to the temporary shutdown of the company’s Bilaspur Unit as there is sufficient inventory to service the orders in hand.
- 10.13 am IST Symphony shares rise 4%Shares of Symphony Ltd gained as much as 3.93% to Rs1,495 per share as it has entered into a share sale agreement on 22 June to effectively purchase 95% equity stake in Climate Technologies through a new incorporated subsidiary Company viz. Symphony AU, Australia.
- 10.03 am IST Tata Motors shares down nearly 3%Shares of Tata Motors Ltd lost 2.52% to Rs300.40 per share. The company plans to invest Rs1.2 trillion in the next three years, the biggest in its history, as it seeks to stay ahead of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi in the electric vehicles race and narrow the gap with the entrenched German rivals in the traditional luxury car market.
- 9.30 am IST Markets likely to stay volatile this weekIndian markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of expiry of June futures and options contracts, and amid escalating trade tensions between US and other major world economies. Moreover, movement in oil prices will also be keenly watched after Opec members agreed on a modest increase in production.“International news flows are quite active to which the markets will react. However the market will react to the outcome of the Opec meeting as crude oil will dance for a while...Markets are expected to oscillate without any meaning full direction,” said Jimeet Modi, CEO and founder of Samco Securities & StockNote. Read more
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee traded lower against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the losses in Asian currencies. At 9.08 am, the rupee was trading at 68.12 a dollar, down 0.43% from its Friday’s close of 67.83. It opened at 67.99 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.90 and 68.13 respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.807% compared to its previous close of 7.820%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.(Ashwin Ramarathinam/Mint)
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Stocks in focus today■ Asian markets opened mixed as investors weighed continuing trade tensions between the US and China. Over the weekend US stock indices closed mostly higher on gains in energy stocks.■ HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank are competing for a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance as they aim to gain wider coverage in the mortgage market, reports The Economic Times.■ ICICI Bank on Friday said it had received complaints about 31 loan accounts from an anonymous complainant, on which an enquiry was made and interim report was submitted to the regulator, reports PTI.■ The mega-merger deal of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India may not meet the expected 30 June timeline as the telecom department is looking to raise a fresh demand of around Rs4,700 crore, reports PTI.■ The government has held internal preliminary discussions over a possible infusion of fresh capital in IDBI Bank by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) but no decision has been taken on selling its stake in the bank to the insurer, reports The Economic Times.■ Godrej Properties Ltd will focus on the top four cities and exit others over a period of time, reports Mint. The group will not launch any new project outside Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Mon, Jun 25 2018. 08 40 AM IST
Latest News »
- ₹ 2,000 crore Varroc Engineering IPO opens tomorrow, here are key details
- Why Bank of Maharashtra CEO’s arrest has sparked a row
- Saudi Arabia’s $90 billion reason to allow women driving
- Avendus Capital’s Andrew Holland on Absolute Return Strategy’s popularity, and the risks
- What is hereditary commission in insurance