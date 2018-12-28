Asian stocks mixed as US futures retreat

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg

Tokyo: Wall Street’s wild afternoon rebound failed to reverberate through to Asia on Friday, with the region’s benchmarks putting in a mixed performance and U.S. futures retreating. The yen edged up, heading for its best two-week advance since February.

Equity benchmarks fell in Tokyo, saw modest gains in Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. Earlier, the the S&P 500 Index erased a drop of almost 3 percent in its afternoon recovery -- the biggest upward reversal since 2010. It’s been a week of superlatives for stock traders, after American shares climbed the most in more than nine years on Wednesday. In other markets, 10-year Treasury yields held below 2.80 percent, and oil traded around $46 in New York.

With the year winding down, even some longer-term bulls point to the value in bulking up on safer investments. Plenty of event risks loom in the coming quarter, from the U.K. vote on the Brexit deal to U.S.-China trade talks to the continuing showdown between President Donald Trump and Congress over the budget.

“We’re heading into a period of higher volatility,” said Manpreet Gill, head of fixed income, currency and commodities strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “You need to have some dry powder on the side to take advantage of that. That’s where we particularly think that cash plays a bit of a role.”

The S&P 500 has been careening toward its worst month of the record bull run and is down about 15 percent in the quarter as everything from higher interest rates to political turmoil in Washington to concern about global growth hammer at investor sentiment. Havens came back in vogue, with Treasuries rallying this month, and gold climbing with the yen.

The euphoria of equity investors evaporated earlier from Wednesday, when investors cheered a reminder of the American consumer’s strength and got reassurance on the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. While there was no obvious catalyst for the return to selling that took stocks within a whisker of a bear market, the moves of the past few days sent volatility soaring.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix dropped 0.6 percent and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 percent. Kospi advanced 0.5 percent. Hang Seng was little changed, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1 percent after the underlying gauge climbed 0.9 percent at the close in New York. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, heading for a second straight weekly decline. The euro traded at $1.1444 after climbing 0.7 percent Thursday. The Japanese yen gained 0.2 percent to 110.82 per dollar. The British pound was at $1.2651.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.77 percent after dropping about four basis points Thursday. Japanese 10-year government bond yields slid one basis point to 0.013 percent.

Crude oil advanced 3 percent to $45.92 a barrel. Gold was at $1,276.83 an ounce, reaching the highest in more than six months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.