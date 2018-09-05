FMCG: consumption growth robust but are high valuations about to get in touch with reality? https://t.co/NvJkIKYBWI— Livemint (@livemint) September 5, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 50 points, Nifty below 11500, Coal India, HUL top losers
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 hovers near 11,512. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Sep 05 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.05 am ISTFMCG: consumption growth robust but are high valuations about to get in touch with reality?
- 9.55 am ISTStride Pharma shares gain over 2% on USFDA approval
- 9.30 am ISTJet Airways shares down over 3% as staff salary delayed
- 9.22 am ISTPharma stocks trade higher led by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s
- 9.15 am ISTRupee opens higher against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTA whiff of danger in the financial markets
- 8.52 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold, oil prices fall
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for the sixth straight session on Wednesday following losses in global markets. Asian stocks tracked their global peers lower while the dollar hovered near a two-week high as increased worries over international trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets. The Indian rupee opened marginally higher, tracking mixed Asian currencies after the dollar advanced as risk aversion abated due to robust US economic data. Meanwhile, emerging markets stocks and currencies faced their latest round of pressure with news that South Africa had slipped into recession and concerns brewing about inflation in Turkey. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.05 am IST FMCG: consumption growth robust but are high valuations about to get in touch with reality?While the sales growth situation looks promising for companies, this needs to trickle down to higher profit growth. About half of most FMCG companies’ sales go towards meeting input costs
- 9.55 am IST Stride Pharma shares gain over 2% on USFDA approvalStride Pharma Science shares traded 2.30% up at Rs 491.10 after the company said it has received approval from the USFDA for potassium chloride extended release tablets, a generic version of Klor-Con extended release tablets of Upsher-Smith.
- 9.22 am IST Pharma stocks trade higher led by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’sPharma stocks traded higher. Dr Reddy’s Lab rose 1%, Sun Pharma up 1%, Cadila Healthcare 0.1%, Aurobindo Pharma 0.1%, Piramal Enterprises 0.1%, Gleanmark Pharma 0.7%, Biocon 0.5%, Cipla 0.5%. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd rose 5% to Rs 399 after the company issued deadlines for the USFDA to review its two new drugs ‘Xelpros’ and ‘Elepsia’ as November 2018 and January 2019, respectively. The company also said that it will shift its research facility to Vadodara and file a new drug application for its cancer drug ‘Taclantis’ in the fourth quarter of this financial year.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher, tracking mixed Asian currencies after the dollar advanced as risk aversion abated due to robust US economic data. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 71.46 a dollar, up 0.14%, from its Tuesday’s close of 71.57. The home currency opened at 71.45 and touched a high and a low of 71.39 and 71.47 a dollar, respectively. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 10.6%, while foreign investors have sold $488.60 million and $5.75 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST A whiff of danger in the financial marketsIf we have higher GDP growth, we will have a higher current account deficit, which will weaken rupee further, stoke inflation and lead to higher bond yields
If we have higher GDP growth, we will have a higher current account deficit, which will weaken rupee further, stoke inflation and lead to higher bond yields. https://t.co/PU0xe7JZtH— Livemint (@livemint) September 5, 2018
- 8.52 am IST Commodity corner: Gold, oil prices fallOil: Oil prices fell, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on US Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. US WTI crude futures were at $69.47 per barrel at 7.09am, down 40 cents, or 0.6%, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.01 a barrel. Prices jumped the previous day as dozens of US oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in anticipation of tropical storm Gordon hitting the region.Gold: Gold prices held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, as global trade tensions and emerging market concerns boosted demand for the US dollar, undermining the metal’s safe haven status. Spot gold was little changed at $1,191.45, after touching a more than one-week low at $1,189.20 on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,197.90 an ounce. Gold has lost about 8.5% this year amid rising US interest rates, trade disputes and the Turkish currency crisis, with investors parking their money in the dollar.Metals: Shanghai copper hit its lowest in more than a year overnight and was down for a fifth straight day in early trade, tracking a 2.6% drop in London copper overnight as US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on metals prices. Shanghai nickel fell 1.7%, after hitting its lowest since 24 April overnight, while zinc lost 1.5% and lead slumped 1.7% in early trade.
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Tuesday as trade tensions between the US and key partners increased to start off the one of the toughest parts of the year for equity investors. Asia markets were negative in morning action after Wall Street posted losses on its first trading day of the month.■ After months of simmering discontent, the feud between the Singh brothers of the erstwhile Ranbaxy group spilled out into the open with younger sibling Shivinder filing a case of “oppression” against his brother Malvinder Singh and family friend Sunil Godhwani for systematically undermining the interests of Fortis Healthcare Ltd and related firms.■ The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) defended its stance on new rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), saying warnings of a capital flight were “preposterous” and “highly irresponsible.”■ The Indian rupee touched a fresh record low against US dollar on Tuesday as emerging market currencies declined amid continued concern over trade relations and the turmoil in Argentina and Turkey. ■ Banks Board Bureau has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive director of Canara Bank for a three-year term.■ India may be the world’s fastest growing major aviation market, but it is difficult for airlines to make money as excessive taxes and poor infrastructure choke the industry, according to the International Air Transport Association.■ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) market cap surged past the Rs8 trillion mark for the first time, making it only the second Indian company after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to achieve the milestone.■ The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India is exploring whether to make an open offer to the minority investors of IDBI Bank or seek an exemption from the capital markets regulator.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Wed, Sep 05 2018. 08 41 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Green shoots in cement sector may wilt on construction ban in several states
- Sebi’s fight with FPIs is what’s really preposterous
- FMCG: consumption growth robust but are high valuations about to get in touch with reality?
- A whiff of danger in the financial markets
- Commercial papers are winning the interest rate battle right now