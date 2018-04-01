Sandhar Technologies to make stock market debut on Monday

Sandhar Technologies’ Rs512 crore IPO was open during 19-21 March and was subscribed 6.2 times. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Auto component maker Sandhar Technologies, which recently concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Monday.

The company’s Rs512 crore IPO was open during 19-21 March and was subscribed 6.2 times. The public offer had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh shares, which included anchor portion of 46,30,842 shares.

The price band was fixed at Rs327-332. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the book running lead managers to the offer. The scrip will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).