 Sandhar Technologies to make stock market debut on Monday - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

Sandhar Technologies to make stock market debut on Monday

Sandhar Technologies, whose IPO closed on 21 March, will get listed on BSE and NSE from Monday
Last Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 11 10 AM IST
PTI
Sandhar Technologies’ Rs512 crore IPO was open during 19-21 March and was subscribed 6.2 times. Photo: Reuters
Sandhar Technologies’ Rs512 crore IPO was open during 19-21 March and was subscribed 6.2 times. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Auto component maker Sandhar Technologies, which recently concluded its initial public offer (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Monday.

The company’s Rs512 crore IPO was open during 19-21 March and was subscribed 6.2 times. The public offer had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh shares, which included anchor portion of 46,30,842 shares.

The price band was fixed at Rs327-332. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the book running lead managers to the offer. The scrip will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

First Published: Sun, Apr 01 2018. 10 56 AM IST
Topics: Sandhar Technologies IPO Sandhar Technologies shares Sandhar Technologies share price Sandhar Technologies listing

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »