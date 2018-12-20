Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex dives 250 points, Nifty below 10,900 after Fed decision
Sun Pharma, M&M, Yes Bank and Tech Mahindra are among top gainers on key indices, whereas Vedanta, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 09 44 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined today, halting a six-day long winning streak, as stocks across the world declined after US Federal Reserve hinted more rate hikes ahead. US Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, but forecast fewer rate hikes next year and signaled its tightening cycle is nearing an end in the face of financial market volatility and slowing global growth. Oil prices fell over 1% to erase most of their gains from the day before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.44 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerThe BSE Sensex traded 156.41 points, or 0.43%, down at 36,327.92. The Sensex opened at 36,321.18and hit a low of 36,213.73, down 270.6 points from its previous close.The Nifty 50 fell 49.15 points, or 0.45%, to 10,918.15. The 50-share index opened at 10,885.20, and hit a low of 10,880.05, down 87.25 points from yesterday’s close.However, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.07% and 0.25%, respectively. Sixteen out of 19 sectoral indices traded in negative territory dragged by metal, which was down over 1%. Power utilities, IT, teck and energy fell up to 0.9%. Healthcare, realty and consumer discretionary goods gained.
- 9.37 am IST Religare Enterprieses shares gain over 2%Shares of Religare Enterprieses Ltd rose as much as 2.03% to Rs 32.70 after the company said its subsidiary filed a criminal complaint against the Singh brothers, former promoters of the parent, and their associates for allegedly siphoning and misappropriating Rs 740 crore.
- 9.25 am IST Metal stocks trade lower as global prices sinkShares of metal companies fell as Most dollar-denominated metals, including copper, traded lower after the United States said it would withdraw sanctions on Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal. Nalco fell 4%, Hindalco Industries Ltd 2.3%, Vedanta Ltd 2.2%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd 1.5%, NMDC 1.3%, SAIL 1.2%, JSW Steel 1%, Coal India 0.8%.
- 9.14 am IST Rupee edges lower against dollarThe rupee weakened marginally against dollar, tracking losses in its Asian currencies after the US Fed raised interest rates, but was not as dovish in its outlook for 2019 as some traders had anticipated. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 70.54 a dollar, down 0.19% from its previous close of 70.40. The currency opened at 70.66 and touched a high and a low of 70.53 and 70.68 respectively. The government 10-year bond yield was at 7.24% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.22%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 9%, while foreign investors have sold $4.44 billion and $7.34 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.03 am IST Rupee’s rally may extend into 2019 as oil prices sinkThe slump in crude oil prices and hopes of a slowdown in the pace of tightening by the Federal Reserve mean the high-yielding currency may resume its winning ways next year, strategists say. The rupee jumped 2.1 percent over Monday and Tuesday, its biggest two-day gain since September 2013, before ending little changed on Wednesday. The rupee will end 2019 at 71.15 per dollar, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Here are some more comments from strategists:Nomura ( Dushyant Padmanabhan)Risks include a sharp rise in oil, potential for slowing of capital inflows ahead of the general elections and if local challenges ranging from the NBFC issue or discord between the RBI and government re-emerge RBI will probably absorb some of the heavy capital inflows, although the impetus for them to aggressively accumulate reserves is not as high as others in the region as their draw-down in FX reserves last year was relatively small USD/INR forecast for four quarters -- 70, 68.5, 68, 67ANZ ( Khoon Goh, head of Asia research)Most of the external headwinds for INR weakness not expected to be present next year Retreat in oil prices and a pause in Fed hiking cycle seen outweighing local concerns, resulting in a resumption of foreign portfolio inflows INR will regain lost momentum, but much of it will come post elections USD/INR forecasts for four quarters -- 71.2, 70.50, 70, 69.80Emirates NBD (Aditya Pugalia)Without taking into account election results, INR should gradually appreciate over 2019 Expect 4Q 2018 trend of easing oil prices and USD to continue. Local factors will continue to remain favorable with benign inflation and improving growth USD/INR forecasts for four quarters -- 71, 69, 69, 68Rabobank ( Hugo Erken, senior economist)Number of developments bode well for INR in the short term; expect it to bottom out to 69.1 in May Inflation has been surprising on the downside and Fed has softened its tone Expect BJP to win sufficient seats for a majority with partners; it may have to resort to coalition-based politics, which will likely stall business-friendly reform agenda USD/INR forecast for four quarters -- 70.8, 69.3, 70 and 70.4. Bloomberg
- 8.58 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices resume decline, metals fallOil prices fell to erase most of their gains from the day before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy. The front-month U.S. crude contract had fallen 78 cents, or 1.6%, to $47.39 yuan per barrel, nearly offseting gains of 96 cents chalked up on Wednesday. International benchmark Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 1.2%, at $56.58 per barrel, after climbing almost 2% the session before.Gold steadied, after declining about half a percent in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve did not deliver as dovish a statement as some investors had expected. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,244.41 per ounce. Prices slipped about 0.5% on Wednesday, in their sharpest decline since Nov. 27. US gold futures declined 0.7% to $1,247.4 per ounce.Metals: London aluminium prices sank to a 16-month low in early Asian trade after the United States said it would withdraw sanctions on Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal. Three-month LME aluminium stood at $1,910 a tonne. The most-traded February alumnium contract in Shanghai slipped by 0.4% to $1,974.37 a tonne. LME copper slipped 0.2% to $6,003.50 a tonne having gained 0.8% in the previous session on hopes a pause in Fed rate hikes would boost demand. Reuters
- 8.42 am IST Asian stocks decline after Fed decisionAsian stocks dropped after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to quell investor concerns that tightening policy will choke economic growth. Treasuries pared back some of Wednesday’s gains and U.S. stock futures ticked higher. Equities fell from Tokyo to Hong Kong. Gains in U.S. stock futures come off the back of a tumultuous session for the S&P 500 Index, which turned an advance of as much as 1.5 percent into a loss of the same magnitude to end Wednesday’s session at a 15-month low.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.6 percent as of 9:35 a.m. in Hong Kong. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6 percent. Shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent. Hang Seng index slid 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.4 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent at the close in New York. Bloomberg
