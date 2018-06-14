 Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of an Airbnb accommodation - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of an Airbnb accommodation

Here is the cost of an Airbnb accommodation—average for studio apartment/one-room apartment for city

Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 09 02 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. See more on www.livemint.com/globetrotter. Every week, we will list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Spend #3. Cost of Airbnb accommodation (average for studio apartment/one-room apartment for city).

First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 09 02 AM IST
Topics: Mint Globetrotter Index Airbnb accommodation Airbnb rates Foreign holidays Travel

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »