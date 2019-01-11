AirAsia India announces new route, flight tickets from Rs 1,999

AirAsia India will also soon start Mumbai-Bengaluru flights.

New Delhi: Starting from February 1, Budget carrier AirAsia India will start flight services on the New Delhi-Hyderabad sector. AirAsia in a release said that flyers can book tickets on its website or app and avail fares from as low as Rs 1,999 for flights connecting New Delhi and Hyderabad. The New Delhi-Hyderabad flight would start from the national capital at 6.05 am and 5.50 pm, Press Trust of India reported. In the return direction, the flight would start from Hyderabad at 8.45 am and 8.25 pm.

AirAsia India had launched flight services between Chennai and Hyderabad last month. AirAsia India will also introduce flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru from January 15.

AirAsia India, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country.

AirAsia India has also announced the addition of flights connecting New Delhi with Srinagar and Pune. This will be the second connection between the national capital and Srinagar and Pune. The two flights from Delhi to Srinagar and Delhi to Pune will start at 12.15 pm and 10.55 pm respectively, the report said. The return flights from Srinagar and Pune will be at 2 pm and 1.30 am.

Flyers can book tickets from Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,699 for flights connecting New Delhi–Srinagar and New Delhi–Pune, AirAsia India said in a release.

Effective 1 February 2019, AirAsia India will operate daily flights to the new routes.

Speaking about the development, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said: “These new connections are a testimony to our commitment, Now Everyone Can Fly. We recently announced the much awaited connection between Bengaluru and Mumbai and hope to open out Mumbai to several other cities on our network offering affordable fares to our guests.”