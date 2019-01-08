NBFC crisis can impact affordable housing
The government should step in and strengthen the NBFC model otherwise it will be a major setback for the affordable housing segment
How has the recent liquidity crunch owing to the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) crisis impacted or will impact the affordable housing segment?
No doubt both developers and homebuyers got impacted because of the NBFC crisis. While homebuyers have other options to avail loans, for a developer, in the present scenario, it is difficult to obtain loans from sources other than NBFC. The government should step in and strengthen the NBFC model otherwise it will be a major setback for the affordable housing segment.
The government should also consider putting affordable housing in the list of priority sector lending for banks as well as other financial institutions. Easy availability of loan will boost the sector and make it more feasible for developers to enter it.
The government should also work on the approval process for affordable housing. There should be a separate department and procedure for approvals and clearances, and we should get approvals in a time-bound manner. Margins are very thin in this segment and any delay can impact the financial feasibility of projects.
More From Money »
- Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank shares slump after merger announcement
- Fear of losing money, terrorism among factors that keep India’s rich awake at night
- Affordable housing sector will drive demand in real estate for at least next 10 years
- Opinion | How Indian indices are maturing
- Resident Indians can claim tax deduction for medical expenses of autistic child
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank shares slump after merger announcement
- NBFC crisis can impact affordable housing
- Fear of losing money, terrorism among factors that keep India’s rich awake at night
- Affordable housing sector will drive demand in real estate for at least next 10 years
- Opinion | How Indian indices are maturing
Mark to Market »
- HDFC is the biggest winner in Bandhan-Gruh Finance merger
- BEST PPA brings earnings visibility for Tata Power
- Titan’s pre-quarterly update for Q3 brings cheer for investors
- Capital goods: Investor focus shifts to project execution as capex cycle wanes
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers