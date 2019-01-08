NBFC crisis can impact affordable housing

Photo: Mint

How has the recent liquidity crunch owing to the NBFC (non-banking financial companies) crisis impacted or will impact the affordable housing segment?

No doubt both developers and homebuyers got impacted because of the NBFC crisis. While homebuyers have other options to avail loans, for a developer, in the present scenario, it is difficult to obtain loans from sources other than NBFC. The government should step in and strengthen the NBFC model otherwise it will be a major setback for the affordable housing segment.

The government should also consider putting affordable housing in the list of priority sector lending for banks as well as other financial institutions. Easy availability of loan will boost the sector and make it more feasible for developers to enter it.

The government should also work on the approval process for affordable housing. There should be a separate department and procedure for approvals and clearances, and we should get approvals in a time-bound manner. Margins are very thin in this segment and any delay can impact the financial feasibility of projects.