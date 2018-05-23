Vedanta shares drop 6% after Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu

The protests against Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant have been going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday . Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Shares of Vedanta fell 6% on Wednesday on reports that nine people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta group’s Sterlite Copper plant turned violent in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

After opening the day on a weak note, the stock further lost 5.80% to Rs253.85 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 6% to Rs253.75.

The protests have been going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting an open fire.