Sensex Nifty Live updates BSE NSE stock market rupee oil prices

SGX Nifty futures traded 46.50 points up at 10,968, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 08 40 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on the last day of the year as global markets advanced following progress in Us-China trade negotiations. Equities gained in Hong Kong and Australia, along with US stocks futures after Donald Trump said in a tweet that negotiations were “moving along very well” toward a comprehensive deal and Chinese state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying he believed both sides wanted “stable progress.” Oil prices edged higher but remain on track for the first yearly decline in three years amid concerns of a supply glut. SGX Nifty futures traded 46.50 points up at 10,968, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.40 am IST Asian stocks rise after progress on US-China trade dealAsian stocks, closing in on their worst year since 2011, got some relief on the last day of 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump reported “big progress” in trade talks with his Chinese counterpart. The yen declined. Equities gained in Hong Kong and Australia, along with S&P 500 Index futures, after Trump said in a tweet that negotiations were “moving along very well” toward a comprehensive deal and Chinese state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying he believed both sides wanted “stable progress.” Trading will be thin with major markets in Japan and China closed and shortened sessions elsewhere.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7 percent as of 9:30 a.m. in Hong Kong. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent Friday. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan Index added 0.4 percent. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 08 40 AM IST
