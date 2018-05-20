Protect yourself from debit, credit card fraud

Photo: iStockphoto

Don’t share password, other details on call

If you use credit cards, debit cards or internet banking, you definitely need to maintain basic hygiene while using it. When someone posing as a bank official calls you and asks you for your card details, customer ID, password, PIN and whether it is a Visa or a MasterCard, know that it is a fraudster.

Giving your password and Personal Identification Number (PIN) is equivalent of giving your keys. The fraudster will use the details and steal your money from your account.

OTP sent to you as SMS is not to be shared

Most transactions are possible only when the bank sends you a one-time password (OTP), which you need to enter to complete the transaction. The number that lands as an SMS on your mobile phone should never be shared with anyone. The OTP is like a double lock to your account door. Only when the additional lock is unlocked can anyone access your account. If you don’t want anyone to steal information linked to your debit or credit card, you certainly need to be extra careful.

Never overlook mobile connectivity issue

Your mobile phone is the source of information for all your bank transactions. All banks have to mandatorily send you updates in case of any transaction. Fraudsters know it and hence they attack your phone and make a duplicate SIM, so you never get transaction information. The best way to avoid this problem is to ensure that you get updates at multiple platforms—say an email as well as SMS. Also if your network is down, ensure to check with your service provider.