Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher as investors eye corporate earnings
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 09 28 AM IST
Highlights
9.25 am IST Market update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened marginally higher for the ninth straight day on Tuesday as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings from geopolitical tensions. Moreover, India Meteorological Department’s forecast that rainfall is likely to be normal during the June-to-September southwest monsoon season in the country also boosted sentiment. Asian markets opened higher, tracking the overnight gains in the US stocks. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
