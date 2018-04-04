Opening bell: Asian stocks open mixed; UltraTech, Jet Airways, Axis Bank in news

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Asian stocks mixed in morning trade

Asian markets opened mixed as investors awaited China’s response to US tariffs, reports Bloomberg. Overnight US stocks closed with gains as investors looked forward to earnings season. S&P 500 at 2,614 is up 1.26%.

Indian IT companies reduce H-1B visa filings drastically

India’s largest information technology (IT) outsourcing companies, including TCS Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, have reduced their dependence on H-1B visas over the last three years, a US daily reported. Read more.

Jewellery exports decline 11% in February

Lack of institutional finance support due to Nirav Modi scam, coupled with introduction of value added taxes on gold buying by Dubai resulted in 11% year-on-year fall in gold jewellery exports from India in February, reports The Times of India.

RBI bars Axis Bank from importing bullion for FY19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has dropped Axis Bank, which has been one of the largest importers of bullion, from the list of lenders allowed to ship in gold and silver for the current fiscal year, reports PTI.

UltraTech closing in on Binani deal

The out-of-court deal between UltraTech and Binani Industries seems headed towards fruition, with the latter offering to pay its lenders the entire debt if they withdraw the insolvency proceedings against it, reports The Hindu Business Line.

Jet Airways finalises deal for 75 Boeing 737 Max planes

Jet Airways has finalised an $8.7-billion deal to acquire 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes as the airline plans to launch routes and grow its market share, reports Business Standard.

Royal Enfield charts Rs800 crore capex for 2018-19

Royal Enfield, a unit of Eicher Motors Ltd, has planned a capital expenditure of Rs800 crore for the year 2018-19. The proposed capex will include construction of Phase-2 of the plant near Chennai, reports The Hindu Business Line.

Electricity spot prices may continue to rise in near term

With India bracing for a scorching summer, electricity spot prices will continue to surge in the near term, Crisil Infrastructure Advisory said.

ATC closes deal to buy telecom towers from Vodafone

American Tower Corp. (ATC) said it has completed the acquisition of Vodafone India Ltd’s stand-alone towers. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular had in November 2017 separately agreed to sell their respective stand-alone tower businesses in India.