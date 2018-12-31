 Safety shines in a volatile year - Livemint
Safety shines in a volatile year

Postive news on economic growth and good corporate earnings accompanied by softening inflation towards the end of the year were bright spots that provided support for the markets

Last Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 07 59 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Uncertainty defined 2018 for most asset classes. Global factors such as oil prices, geopolitical tensions put downward pressure from outside while inflation fears, fiscal slippages and systemic liquidity concerns were internal factors that capped appreciation in equity and debt markets. Postive news on economic growth and good corporate earnings accompanied by softening inflation towards the end of the year were bright spots that provided support for the markets. Gold reverted to its role as a safe heaven in the midst of volatility in 2018 and posted good rupee returns.

First Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 07 59 AM IST
