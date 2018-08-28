Bitcoin posts longest rally in a month as charts turn bullish

Other cryptocurrencies were swept up in the move, with Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin also advancing at least 3.5%. Photo: Bloomberg

London: Bitcoin advanced for a fourth day, exceeding $7,000 in its longest winning streak in more than a month, and with momentum indicators suggesting the rally has further to run.

The biggest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 4.7% on Tuesday to $7,035, the highest since 3 August, on course for the first close above its 50-day average since July, according to composite weekday prices on Bloomberg. Other cryptocurrencies were swept up in the move, with Ripple, Ethereum and Litecoin also advancing at least 3.5%.

In addition to breaking above the 50-day moving average, Divergence Analysis Inc.’s (DVAN) Buying and Selling Pressure indicator is also pointing higher.

The asset class has had a tough year, as 2017’s mania ended in a selloff for Bitcoin of as much as 70% from its record intraday high in December. Yet predictions of doom proved premature, and prices have consolidated above the $6,000 level.