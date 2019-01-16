Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollar as trade deficit narrows

Asian currencies were trading lower amid a resumption of dollar strength

Indian rupee today traded marginally higher against US dollar after the country’s trade deficit narrowed to a 10-month low in December. At 9.15am, the currency was trading at 70.95 a dollar, up 0.10% from previous close of 71.02. The home currency opened at 71.03 a dollar.

The government 10-year bond yield was at 7.25%, as compared to its Tuesday’s close of 7.252%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Trade deficit narrowed to $13.08 billion in December, the lowest in 10 months, due to a fall in gold imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. In November, the trade deficit was $16.67 billion.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.35% to 36444.38 points. Year to date, it is rose 0.7%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 1%, while foreign investors have sold $449.10 million and $75 million in the equity and debt markets respectively.

Indonesian Rupiah was down 0.3%, Philippines peso 0.27%, China Renminbi 0.19%, Malaysian ringgit 0.17%, China renminbi 0.13%, South Korean won 0.09%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.15%, Thai Baht and Singapore dollar were up 0.1% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.025, down 0.01% from its previous close of 96.039.