In an election year, investors should stay away from OMCs

Investors don’t like uncertainty. And state-run oil firms are suffering from too much of it right now. Reports that the government has asked the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb about Re1 a litre of the increase in diesel and petrol prices sent these stocks plummeting on Wednesday.

OMCs refer to Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC).

While there is no official confirmation of the reports yet, it isn’t a novel scenario. In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections at 2017-end, OMCs hadn’t fully passed on the impact of higher crude oil prices to consumers. With many state elections lined up this year followed by the general elections in May 2019, who’s to say there won’t be a repeat.

Plus, government finances are tight with revenues from the goods and services tax (GST) being rather unimpressive. Accordingly, a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel will further pressure revenues, so that may not happen. In this scenario, it’s the easiest course for the government to get the OMCs to share some of the burden of high oil prices at a time when they are making more than “normal” marketing margins.

Nitin Tiwari, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd, calculates, year-to-date, on an average, OMCs have clocked in a marketing margin of about Rs3-3.1 a litre on petrol and diesel sales. “The same is higher than the range of Rs2-2.5 a litre observed in the past, thereby leaving cushion for adjustment to a normalized level should a need arise,” said Tiwari.

Sure, profits of these companies will be impacted. Analysts say there were anyway not expecting the current high margins to sustain.

The ground is shaky for investors of oil companies. On an accrual basis, Jefferies expects under-recoveries (or losses on selling fuel cost) on LPG and Kerosene for fiscal 2019 at about Rs36,000 crore. That is way more than the budget provision of Rs20,800 crore.

The risks of fiscal slippage and an uncertain outlook in a pre-election year may prompt the government to limit its subsidy payout bringing back the spectre of unmet under-recoveries, wrote analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 11 April. “In the recent past, the bulk of this unmet under-recoveries has devolved on upstream state-owned enterprises who shared ~92% of the unmet under-recoveries in FY09-16 but this could now change,” said Jefferies.

Note that in recent years, OMCs have improved their profitability substantially. It is possible, therefore, that unmet under-recoveries that remained post government subsidies are shared more equitably like they were in FY03-08 when OMCs shared 46% in aggregate, say analysts from Jefferies.

Of course, at the moment there is lack of clarity on gross under-recoveries and sharing of the unmet under-recoveries. But the fact remains that there is uncertainty and that is likely to cloud the sentiments for these stocks over the medium-term even if valuations are cheaper.

As Ajay Bodke, CEO & chief portfolio manager PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, points out, the mere overhang and fear of a dreaded government diktat in the event of further flare-up in crude prices would make investors wary of the OMC stocks till the 2019 general elections.