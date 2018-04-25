Opening bell: Asian markets opens lower; Ultratech, Wipro results in focus

Markets in Asia opened lowered on Wednesday, following an overnight drop in US stocks. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets follow suit

Markets in Asia opened lowered on Wednesday, following an overnight drop in US stocks where the Dow fell more than 400 points.

US stocks fell on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as investors worried about rising interest rates and reacted to comments on a conference call from bellwether Caterpillar that hinted economic growth may slow later in the year.

Airtel Q4 profit falls 78% to Rs82.9 crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd’s net profit fell 78% in the March quarter as the telecom regulator slashed international call termination charge and a brutal tariff war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd continued unabated.

NCLT reserves order in Binani Cement hearing

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) finished hearing the dispute over insolvency resolution at Binani Cement Ltd, with Dalmia Bharat Ltd, the highest bidder selected by the lenders to take over the assets, insisting that there was no question of allowing the revised bid of Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Malaysia’s IHH revises offer for Fortis Healthcare, to immediately invest Rs650 crore

Fortis Healthcare said Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhard has made a binding offer to immediately infuse Rs650 crore in the company as part of its overall proposal to invest Rs4,000 crore.

Brent oil hits highest since late 2014 as supplies tighten amid strong demand

Brent crude oil rose for a sixth day to hit its highest since November, 2014 at over $75 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that supplies will tighten just as demand reaches record levels.

BSE Mid and Small-cap indices outperform Sensex in April so far

After a dismal start in 2018, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have seen a firm rebound in April. In the month so far, BSE Mid and Small-cap indices have outperformed Sensex, despite high valuation premium, indicating investors are shifting to riskier segments.

Tata Chemicals looks at Bolivia to feed growing appetite for lithium

Tata Chemicals Ltd is looking at business opportunities related to the exploration and import of lithium from Bolivia to India and possibly to other countries where the company operates.

DCM Shriram Q4 profit down 68% at Rs51 crore

DCM Shriram Ltd reported a 68% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs50.71 crore for the quarter ended March mainly due to lower sales realisation in sugar business.

Earnings corner

ICICI Lombard, Ultratech Ltd and Wipro will announce March quarter earnings today.