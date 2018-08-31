LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty regains 11,700; rupee breaches 71/dollar

Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Thursday.

Indian stock markets inched higher in early trade today, with BSE Sensex rising 100 points and Nifty back above 11,700. The rupee was trading at 70.97 against the US dollar after breaching the 71 mark for the time today. The rupee had closed at 70.74 on Thursday. Sensex and Nifty are poised for a weak start with The government will announce GDP data for April-June quarter later today. India likely grew 7.6% during the quarter, propelled in part by an improvement in manufacturing and exports, a Reuters poll showed. Asian shares were under pressure today after reports US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.2% in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.8%.

9:38 am: IT and pharma stocks lead the rally today with NSE IT index up 1.4% and pharma index rising 2.4%. Wipro, Infosys and Sun Pharma shares were up over 2% in early trade.

Commodity corner: London copper prices fell in early Asian trade on Friday, weighed down by reports the United States is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese goods as soon as the end of next week, even as growth in China’s manufacturing sector beat expectations. London Metal Exchange copper has traded lower for three straight sessions and is on course for a monthly drop of 4.2% in August, after a 4.9% plunge in July, amid fears the trade spat will crimp demand for industrial metals.

Asian markets struggle today

Asia markets were lower in morning trade on Friday as Wall Street ended its four-day winning streak in the last session, following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his support for moving forward with more proposed tariffs.

US markets end lower

US stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday after a report said President Donald Trump would support moving ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese imports as early as next week.

RBI approves re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as Yes Bank CEO

Yes bank said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor till further notice. Kapoor’s tenure was supposed to end on 1 September.

Fortis Healthcare CFO Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigns

Fortis Healthcare said that its Chief Financial Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned due to personal reasons.

Voluntary recall doesn’t imply hip implant was faulty, says J&J

Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Pvt. Ltd said the voluntary recall of its controversial hip implant does not mean it is faulty. Read more

Lodha Developers likely to reduce size of its IPO

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd is likely to reduce the size of its initial public offering (IPO) following lukewarm interest from investors.

DoT seeks ₹ 1,626 crore for clearing Airtel-Tikona merger

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has in a letter dated 17 August asked Bharti Airtel Ltd to pay in cash and through a bank guarantee a total of ₹ 1,626.89 crore to clear its merger with Bharti Digital Networks (formerly known as Tikona Digital Networks).

Govt set to approve ₹ 5,000 crore UTI AMC IPO

T . Rowe Price, the largest shareholder of UTI Asset Management Co. (UTI AMC), called a truce with the government and the markets regulator after the finance ministry agreed to issue a no-objection (NOC) letter for UTI AMC’s initial share sale, and direct state-run financial institutions to cut their stakes in the local asset manager.

Rupee hits fresh record low of 70.82 on Thursday against US dollar

The Indian rupee weakened to new all-time lows against the US dollar, tracking losses from Asian currency market.

