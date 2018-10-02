 Is your mutual fund holding too much cash? - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Is your mutual fund holding too much cash?

In mutual funds, cash is held on a temporary basis to deploy fresh inflows or to pre-empt sudden outflows

Last Published: Tue, Oct 02 2018. 10 26 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Every mutual fund scheme holds a bit of cash. Cash is held on a temporary basis to deploy fresh inflows or to pre-empt sudden outflows.

First Published: Tue, Oct 02 2018. 09 21 AM IST
Topics: mutual fund cash holding MF cash holding cash in mutual fund mutual fund schemes mutual fund investments

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »