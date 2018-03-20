Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap five-day losing streak helped by IT, pharma stocks
BSE Sensex closed higher by 73.64 points at 32,996.76, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.10 points to close at 10,124.35. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 05 06 PM IST
Highlights
- 3.34 pm ISTClosing bell
- 2.37 pm ISTForce Motors partners with Germany’s MTU Friedrichshafen
- 2.35 pm ISTVideocon Industries exits insurance business
- 2.33 pm ISTEuropean shares trade higher
- 2.30 pm ISTRupee trims losses, trades flat against US dollar
- 1.37 pm ISTMarket update
- 1.35 pm ISTHAL IPO subscribed 47% so far on last day
- 1.33 pm ISTLemon Tree Hotels to raise Rs1,040 crore via IPO
- 1.30 pm ISTAsian shares recover
- 11.45 am ISTMarket update
- 11.43 am ISTCanara Bank shares down 5%
- 11.40 am ISTAviation stocks trade higher
- 11.35 am ISTArfin India shares jump 8% on receipt of new order
- 10.37 am ISTMarket update
- 10.35 am ISTCipla shares slump over 6%
- 10.33 am ISTHindalco Industries shares down over 1%
- 10.30 am ISTUS protectionism: impact on India
- 9.45 am ISTBanking stocks trade lower
- 9.42 am ISTFuture Retail shares gain after RBI eases foreign investment limit
- 9.40 am ISTCoal India shares down 1%
- 9.40 am ISTElpro International shares jump 14%
- 9.35 am ISTRupee weakens for fourth session against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday, breaking a five-day losing streak led by IT and healthcare stocks. Gains were capped as banking stocks declined after CBI filed a chargesheet against a slew of former senior officials of Canara Bank. Moreover, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday with new chairman Jerome Powell giving his first press conference. According to provisional data, foreign portfolio investors purchased shares worth Rs292.23 crore, while domestic investors sold Rs191.52 crore of equities on Monday. Here are the highlights from the markets:
- 3.34 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 73.64 points, or 0.22%, to 32,996.76, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.10 points, or 0.30%, to close at 10,124.35. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT gained 1.29%, teck 1.18%, telecom 0.64% and healthcare 0.44%, while oil and gas declined 0.84%, energy 0.66% and metal 0.45%. BSE MidCap was up 0.21%, whereas SmallCap was down 0.21%. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Wipro were top gainers, while ONGC, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major losers.
- 2.37 pm IST Force Motors partners with Germany’s MTU FriedrichshafenForce Motors today said it has entered a joint venture agreement with Germany’s MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, an arm of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, to foray into the business of engines. Force Motors will hold 51 per cent of total equity shares and the rest 49 per cent will be with MTU, it added. Shares were trading at Rs2808.95, up 0.96%.
- 2.35 pm IST Videocon Industries exits insurance businessVideocon Industries Ltd said that it has sold its entire stake in its joint venture with US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and Enam Securities Pvt Ltd. Videocon, which had a 51.32% stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd, sold 26% stake to DP Jindal Group’s Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities.
- 2.33 pm IST European shares trade higherEurope’s major stock markets rose in opening deals, but investors remain on edge ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting. In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.4% to reach 7,071.68 points. In the eurozone meanwhile, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index also added 0.4% to 12,261.19 points, while the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.2% to 5,232.12. (AFP)
- 2.30 pm IST Rupee trims losses, trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee pared all the morning losses and was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of the federal reserve’s interest rate decision and guidance. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 65.20 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Monday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.24 a dollar and touched a low of 65.25. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.608% compared to its previous close of 7.607%.
- 1.37 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 23.72 points, or 0.07%, to 32,946.84, while the Nifty 50 inched up 15.55 points, or 0.15%, to 10,109.80. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT, teck, capital goods and auto traded higher, while realty, bankex, metal and oil and gas were down. Meanwhile, BSE MidCap was flat at 0.02% and SmallCap fell 0.30%.
- 1.35 pm IST HAL IPO subscribed 47% so far on last dayThe initial public offering (IPO) of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was subscribed 47% so far on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday. As of 12.30pm, the IPO received bids for 16,104,804 shares against the total issue size of 34,107,525, according to NSE data.
- 1.33 pm IST Lemon Tree Hotels to raise Rs1,040 crore via IPOHospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels on Monday said it has fixed price band between Rs54 and Rs56 per equity share for its initial public offer (IPO) to raise around Rs1,040 crore. Lemon Tree Hotels’ public offer comprises sale of up to 185,479,400 equity shares by the existing shareholders, including Maplewood, Whispering Resorts, Palms International and RJ Corp. The issue will open on 26 March and close on 28 March.
- 1.30 pm IST Asian shares recoverAsian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday after investors took profits in high-flying US technology shares on fears of stiffer regulation. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific shares were last up 0.2% after initially dropping as much as 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 percent. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,290.64, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.08% at 4,077.70. (Reuters)
- 11.43 am IST Canara Bank shares down 5%Canara Bank shares fell 5% to Rs251 after The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet at the special CBI court in Delhi against a slew of former senior officials of Canara Bank and executives of a Delhi-based private company for allegedly cheating the bank of Rs68.36 crore.
- 10.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 95.21 points, or 0.29%, to 33,018.33, while the Nifty 50 rose 29.05 points, or 0.29%, to 10,123.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, IT gained most at 0.78% followed by teck 0.74%, consumer durables 0.63% and energy 0.54%, while metal was down 0.56%, utilities 0.32% and bankex 0.27%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were up 0.33% and 0.11%, respectively.
- 10.30 am IST US protectionism: impact on IndiaA research note by Morgan Stanley says that the basis for the action is that India surpassed the defined economic benchmarks for developing countries with respect to export subsidies in 2015.
Which sectors are most at risk from the turn towards protectionism in the US? In a chart (Posting again, with the correct link) https://t.co/KTpTQ5ym7Z— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) March 20, 2018
- 9.35 am IST Rupee weakens for fourth session against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar after local equity markets fell for the fifth session. The rupee opened at 65.24 a dollar and touched a low of 65.24. The home currency was trading at 65.21 a dollar, down 0.07% from its Monday’s close of 65.18. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.593% compared to its previous close of 7.607%.
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 31 AM IST
Latest News »
Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors