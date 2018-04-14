Sensex posts third straight weekly rise

On Friday, the Sensex closed 0.27% or 91.52 points higher at 34,192.65 points, its highest close since 28 February. Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint

Mumbai: The Sensex has advanced for seven sessions in a row, its longest such streak since November, helped by stable world markets and robust domestic factory output data, coupled with easing inflation.

March quarter earnings and commentary are expected to provide further cues to the market going ahead.

BSE’s 30-share index advanced 1.68% this week, its third straight weekly gain. On Friday, the Sensex closed 0.27% or 91.52 points higher at 34,192.65 points, its highest close since 28 February. The National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty ended 0.21% or 21.95 points higher at 10,480.60 points, its highest close since 27 February.

“I think we saw some stability in global markets, and the noise around a trade war diminishing has helped Indian markets as well,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternative Strategies LLP.

Other analysts agreed.

“Trump’s (US President Donald Trump) earlier hard stance seems to have tapered down and a trade war with China looks unlikely as of now. That has supported world equities,” said Amar Ambani, partner and head of research, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd.

World stocks were set to post their biggest weekly gains in over a month as investors seemed to ignore the ambiguity over tension in the Middle East and the prospect of a global trade war. Meanwhile, there was good news on the domestic macroeconomic front.

Factory output in India, Asia’s third-largest economy, grew at a robust 7.1% in February, while retail inflation decelerated for the fourth consecutive month to 4.28% in March, leading to the expectation that the economy may be on a sustained recovery path, data released after market hours on Thursday showed.

Going ahead, the quarterly report card of Indian companies is expected to provide cues to the market.

“We are looking forward to the earnings season, and the first set of companies are likely to report decent numbers,” said Sanghavi.

Earnings growth of Indian companies is expected to pick up pace for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, although it would still take a quarter or two before significant earnings upgrades come through, experts said.

“They (earnings) should provide better direction. Developments in the global markets are also going to be key,” Sanghavi added.

Ambani of IIFL expects all private sector industries that face the domestic market, barring pharma, to put up a decent show at the March quarter.

Foreign institutional investors or FIIs have invested a net of $1.9 billion in Indian shares since the start of 2018 to Thursday, while domestic institutional investors or DIIs have pumped in a net of Rs28,075.18 crore in the asset class in the same period.

According to provisional data from NSE, FIIs sold a net of nearly Rs400 crore of Indian shares on Friday, while DIIs bought a net of Rs306.05 crore.

The BSE IT index was the top sectoral gainer this week with a 4.48% rise, ahead of Infosys Ltd’s earnings announcement.

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd were the top gainers this week and rose 8.23% on speculation that India’s third largest private lender could be a potential acquisition target after its board accepted managing director Shikha Sharma’s plea to cut her fourth three-year term to seven months.

ICICI Bank shares too rose 2.71% this week, despite the allegation of nepotism and misuse of position against its CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The allegation relates to a loan given by the bank to Videocon Group, whose controlling shareholder co-founded a separate company with Kochhar’s husband. A significant portion of the loan has since become non-performing.

The stock also drew some respite after Fitch Ratings’ comments on Monday that the bank’s rating was underpinned by relatively strong capitalization and profitability, and its core capitalisation would remain strong even if the Videocon loan were completely written off.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank stocks, however, are down 3.65% and 8.22% respectively year to date, while the Sensex is up 0.40% in the same period.

However, the price correction may have made the stocks attractive bets for investors as most of the bad news was priced in.

“The chatter around the issues facing some private banks has made valuations attractive for the pack,” Sanghavi said.

Reuters contributed to this story.