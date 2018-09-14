Asia stocks extend rally after Wall Street gain

Equities in Asia are ending the week on a high after a 10-day losing streak through Wednesday.

Asian stocks extended a rally after their recent battering drove valuations to a two-year low, following a technology-supported advance in US equities. The dollar held declines after U.S. inflation unexpectedly cooled in August. With the dollar on the back foot, prospects for US-China trade talks on the horizon and action by Turkey to support its currency, it all made for a largely positive tone for markets today. Shares in Japan and South Korea climbed, though stocks in China and Hong struggled for direction. Asian currencies were mixed. The lira kept most of its gains after Turkey’s larger-than-expected interest-rate hike. Oil headed for a weekly gain as traders keep watch on Hurricane Florence’s path to the U.S. east coast.

Equities in Asia are ending the week on a high after a 10-day losing streak through Wednesday. News that the U.S. and Chinese governments are working out the details for a new round of trade talks helped lift sentiment, though it’s far from certain whether meaningful progress will eventuate. U.S. stocks pulled back from the day’s highs after President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. isn’t under pressure to reach a trade agreement with China.

The pound held gains following the Bank of England’s increase to its growth forecast, with weakness in the greenback also buoying sterling. The euro retained its advance as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi expressed confidence on wage growth and the outlook for inflation.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 1 percent as of 10:32 a.m. in Tokyo. South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite slid 0.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent Thursday. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.4 percent, adding to Thursday’s 1.3 percent advance.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 112 per dollar after slipping 0.6 percent. The offshore yuan held at 6.8491 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.3 percent Thursday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.97 percent. Australian 10-year government bond yields were steady at about 2.61 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 percent to $68.83 a barrel. Gold was steady at $1,203.49 an ounce.