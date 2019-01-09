Asked to share your SBI debit card details? Bengaluru Police has an answer

Beware of such malicious callers, who are trying to rob you off your hard-earned money. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: We often receive calls that seem to be from our bank’s customer service center. Sometimes, the caller is also able to convince us that our bank account and ATM card is in the process of getting upgraded or updated, and for that details like debit card number, CVV number, expiry date, password, savings account number are required. These calls are the handiwork of fraudsters as banks or any of their representatives never ask customers for their personal information, account password or one-time password (OTP). Beware of such malicious callers, who are trying to rob you off your hard-earned money.

A Bengaluru cop has suggested an excellent way to handle such fraudsters. He re-tweeted a post that had the following exchange:

“Gud morning Madam, Am calling from SBI

Can u pl provide your SBI debit card details to upgrade your ATM card?

Oh! Sorry it’s with my friend, Could u pl give a call to my friend and take the details

Yes mam, Can i’ve ur friend Num?

Sure, Pl note down it’s 100”, the post read.

Gud morning Madam,



Am calling from SBI



Can u pl provide your SBI debit card details to upgrade your ATM card?



Oh! Sorry it's with my friend, Could u pl give a call to my friend and take the details



Yes mam, Can i've ur friend Num?



Sure, Pl note down it's 100👂💐



😱😨 beep.. — BCP MAN (@HMLokesh) January 6, 2019

The tweet, which was posted by a Bengaluru police officer on 6 January, has been retweeted over 489 times and has registered over 1800 likes. People have been commenting about the ingenuity of the exchange.

Some have even written about their intention of trying it out when they receive such a malicious call.

Ha ha ha that was awesome sir — prasanthsankar (@prasanthsanka13) January 6, 2019

Excellent way of handling such fraudsters. I will try next time and share me experience. Hahahah — Riyaz 🇮🇳 (@Riyazuddin555) January 7, 2019

Grt..its realy gd idea 2 ctch https://t.co/0bVUeJSnN4 dat prvd any mob no of cybr cl. — ishu (@ishu145) January 9, 2019

Yup . Just rcvd a fwrd from a friend seems now SMS s have also started asking for details. pic.twitter.com/M5RADP2n0c — Kumar (@itsalwayskumar) January 7, 2019

The official Twitter account of the State Bank of India is among those retweeting the tweet. The national bank added a remark to its retweet, “This response would certainly make the fraudsters think twice before calling you again!”

No matter which bank they say they're calling from, this response would certainly make the fraudsters think twice before calling you again! https://t.co/3ACCR7nhkD — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 6, 2019

Beware of such callers! With such crucial information at hand, the fraudsters can easily carry out illegal financial transactions. With the increase in digital and cashless transactions, such financial frauds have become all too common.

Here are some safe banking practices that reputed banks like the SBI, ICICI, and HDFC have issued for their customers:

1. Banks or any of their representatives never send customers email/SMS or call them over phone to ask for personal information, password or one time SMS (high security) password.

2. Never respond to such email/SMS or phone call.

3. Do not provide any personal or confidential information.

4. Never ever share your personal information like password or PIN.

5. Do not provide your bank account details to emails offering a job or claiming that you have won a lottery.