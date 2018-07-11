Rupee trades flat against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.2%, while foreign investors have sold $827.90 million and $6.23 billion in equity and debt markets respectively. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday was trading little changed against the US dollar in opening trade. At 9.12am, the rupee was trading at 68.83 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.82. The currency opened at 68.79 a dollar. Traders are awaiting consumer price inflation and Index of Industrial production data due to be released on 12 July.

June CPI probably rose 5.25% year on year versus 4.87% in May, according to median in a Bloomberg News survey.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.895%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.899%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.2%, while foreign investors have sold $827.90 million and $6.23 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.02% or 5.99 points to 36,233.63. Since January, it has gained 6.41%

Asian currencies were trading lower after Trump administration released additional list of Chinese goods to impose tariffs.

The Trump administration pushed ahead with plans to impose tariffs on additional $200 billion in Chinese products by releasing a list of targets, marking a sharp escalation in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

China renminbi was down 0.44%, South Korean won 0.35%, China offshore 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.27%, Thai Baht 0.25%, Singapore dollar 0.20%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.209, up 0.06% from its previous close of 94.158.