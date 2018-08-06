Sembcorp Energy, Montecarlo get Sebi nod for IPO

Sebi issued its ‘observations’ to Montecarlo and Sembcorp Energy for their IPOs on 31 July and 1 August, respectively. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Sembcorp Energy India, an independent power producer, and construction company Montecarlo Ltd have received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s go-ahead to float an initial public offering (IPO). With this, the total number of companies getting Sebi’s approval for IPOs has reached 39 so far this year.

Sembcorp Energy had in February approached Sebi seeking its clearance for the IPO, while Montecarlo had filed its draft papers with Sebi in May. Sebi issued its “observations” to Montecarlo and Sembcorp Energy on 31 July and 1 August, respectively.

The Sembcorp Energy IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹ 4,095 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14,67,74,194 equity scrips by the existing shareholders. This includes sale of 128,941,129 shares by Sembcorp Utilities and up to 17,833,065 equity scrips by Gayatri Energy Ventures.

Proceeds from the Sembcorp IPO will be utilized towards repayment of certain indebtedness, and for other general corporate purposes, the company said.

Sembcorp Energy,which has thermal and renewable power assets in India, is promoted by Singapore Exchange-listed Sembcorp Industries. Axis Capital Credit Suisse Securities (India), CLSA India, and SBI Capital Markets are global coordinators and book-running lead managers to the offer, while IndusInd Bank is the merchant banker to the public issue.

The Montecarlo IPO consists of fresh issuance of shares worth ₹ 450 crore besides an offer for sale of up to 30 lakh equity stocks by existing shareholder Kanubhai M. Patel Trust. The Ahmedabad-based firm has more than two decades of execution experience having completed 67 EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) projects.

According to merchant banking sources, the Montecarlo IPO is expected to fetch ₹ 550 crore. Proceeds of the issue will be utilized towards investment in the company’s projects, to meet working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes. Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital and IDFC Bank will manage the company’s public issue.

PTI contributed to this story.