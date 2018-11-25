Bitcoin falls further below $4,000; crypto continues plunge
Bitcoin slid another 4.5% to $3,635. It’s lost 33% in the past week and 75% this year
New York/Hong Kong: The great crypto crash of 2018 plunged deeper over the weekend.
Bitcoin slid another 4.5% to $3,635 at midnight Sunday in New York, according to Bitstamp. It recouped most of the losses by 7:50am but remains in the red. It’s lost 33% in the past week and 75% this year.
Cryptocurrencies just had their worst week ever, and Bitcoin is 82% below its high of $19,666 almost a year ago. Ripple declined 5.3% to 35 cents, and is about 90% below its peak.
After an epic rally last year that exceeded many of history’s most notorious bubbles, digital currencies have become mired in an almost $700 billion rout that shows few signs of abating. Many of the concerns that sparked the 2018 retreat — including increased regulatory scrutiny, community infighting and exchange snafus — have only intensified this week.
Even after the steep losses, Oanda Corp.’s Stephen Innes has yet to see strong evidence of a capitulation that would signal a market bottom.
“There’s still a lot of people in this game,” Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said by phone from Singapore last week. “If we start to see a run down toward $3,000, this thing is going to be a monster. People will be running for the exits.”
Innes said his base-case forecast is for Bitcoin, which turns 10 this year, to trade between $3,500 and $6,500 in the short term, with the potential to fall to $2,500 by January.
