India plans to borrow Rs2.88 trillion in first half of 2018-19
The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds
Last Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 06 11 PM IST
New Delhi:India plans to borrow Rs2.88 trillion ($44.40 billion) in the first half of the 2018-19 financial year that begins in April, the government said on Monday.
In the union budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs6.06 trillion in 2018-19 and a net market borrowing of Rs4.62 trillion.
The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, S.C.Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters. Reuters.
First Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 06 10 PM IST
Latest News »
- Tata Power sell Tata Communications shares to parent for Rs2,150 crore
- Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond US
- Bizarre ways of ball tampering: Mint, zipper, teeth and now sandpaper
- Syngene inks pact with GSK for new drug discovery
- INX Media case: SC extends protection to Karti Chidambaram till 2 April