India plans to borrow Rs2.88 trillion in first half of 2018-19

In the union budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs6.06 trillion in 2018-19 and a net market borrowing of Rs4.62 trillion. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi:India plans to borrow Rs2.88 trillion ($44.40 billion) in the first half of the 2018-19 financial year that begins in April, the government said on Monday.

In the union budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs6.06 trillion in 2018-19 and a net market borrowing of Rs4.62 trillion.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, S.C.Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters. Reuters.