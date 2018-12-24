Mnuchin"s calls come as a range of asset classes have suffered steep losseshttps://t.co/DBI8lGNWkv— Livemint (@livemint) December 24, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty falt; Infosys up 1% on buyback buzz; Bandhan Bank falls 3%
Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel and HPCL are among top gainers on key indices, whereas Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto and HDFC are major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 09 21 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally lower, taking cues from Asian markets, where trades were mixed as investors weighed reports that US President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and the impact of a partial US government shutdown. Stocks slid in Hong Kong and South Korea, while shares rose in China and Australia.Oil prices dipped half a percent ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week’s steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.14 am IST Top Trump official calls US bank CEOs in bid to calm marketsU.S. President Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary called top U.S. bankers on Sunday amid an ongoing rout on Wall Street and made plans to convene a group of officials known as the “Plunge Protection Team.” U.S. stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks on concerns over slowing economic growth, with the S&P 500 index on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression.
- 9.08 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 70.21 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 70.18. The rupee opened at 70.16 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.292% from its previous close of 7.277%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 9%, while foreign investors have sold $4.46 billion and $7.01 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.00 am IST BSE midcap, smallcap indexes see steepest fall in 7 yearsAfter a blockbuster rally last year, smallcap and midcap stocks lost some of their sheen in 2018 as investors grappled with the effects of steep valuations, macro headwinds, moderating domestic flows and changes in regulatory norms—all of that in the midst of a liquidity crisis. The BSE midcap index slipped 14.42% while the smallcap index slid 24% in contrast to a 5% rise in the benchmark Sensex this year so far. Read more
- 8.58 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, gold gainsOil prices dipped ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week’s steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $53.55 a barrel. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13.Gold prices climbed, with investor appetite for risk curbed by worries over a partial U.S. government shutdown, Sino-U.S. trade tensions and faltering global economic growth. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,261.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,264.1 per ounce.Metals: Shanghai metals prices generally eased on Monday amid ongoing concerns over global economic growth, although aluminium was steady following a proposal to further reduce China’s production capacity. The most-traded aluminium contract for February delivery in Shanghai was little changed at $1,986.30 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Asian stocks trade mixed amid cautionAsian shares were mixed and US stock futures edged higher, while the yen advanced, as investors weighed news over the weekend that President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as well as the impact of a partial U.S. government shutdown. Stocks slid in Hong Kong and South Korea, while shares rose in China and Australia.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3% as of 1:22 p.m. in Sydney. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.3%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.1%. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.1% on Friday, while the Nasdaq composite was off by 3% that day. Futures on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index lost 0.5%. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 08 50 AM IST