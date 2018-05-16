Rupee trades higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.904%, up from its previous close of 7.905%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened little changed, but soon rose above 68-mark against US dollar.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.97 against US dollar, up 0.19% from its previous close of 68.05. The currency opened at 68.11 a dollar and touched a high of 68.13. On Tuesday, the rupee weakened past 68-mark first time since January 2017.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.904%, up from its previous close of 7.905%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Trade deficit widened to $13.72 billion in April 2018, from $13.69 billion in March, and compared with the $13.25 billion shortfall in the same month last year, according to official data released on Tuesday.

So far this year, rupee weakened over 6.1% while foreign investors have bought $793.60 million and sold $3.26 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.14% or 51.05 points to 35586.84. Since start of January, it gained 3.5%.

Overnight, US benchmark 10-year yields jumped to the highest level since 2011, that fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may raise rates three more times this year.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was up 0.21%, China renminbi 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, China Offshore 0.08%, Thai baht 0.08%, Japanese yen 0.08%. However, South Korean won was down 0.43%, Indonesian rupiah 0.43%, Malaysian ringgit 0.21%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.291, up 0.07% from its previous close of 93.219.