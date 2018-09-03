10-year govt bond yield closes near 8% , highest since four year

Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian government 10-year bond yield on Monday touched almost 8% to hit nearly four year high as continued surge in crude oil prices and global trade war keeping analyst worried.

The 10-year govt bond yield settled at 7.999% — a level last seen on 1 December 2014, from its previous close of 7.952%. In intraday it touched 8%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Indian rupee on Monday closed below 71 mark first time to fresh record low against US dollar after local equity market fell sharply. The Indian currency ended at 71.21 a dollar, down 0.29%, from its Friday’s close of 71. The home currency opened at 70.78 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 70.77 and 71.06 respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.86% or 332.55 points to 38,312.52. Since January, it has gained 12.5%.

Earlier Moody’s Investor Service on Wednesday said that the government likely to miss its fiscal deficit target in its final year due to higher than budgeted oil prices and rising interest rate scenario.

“Oil prices at current levels will raise expenditures and add to existing pressures on the fiscal position stemming from the lowering of goods and services tax (GST) rates on a range of consumer goods and a tax cut for small businesses as well as the relatively high minimum support prices (MSPs) set for this year,” Moody’s said in a note.

On international front, Trump administration is planning to impose further $200 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports as early as this week. Analyst expects yuan, which has lost more than 6% against the dollar in the past three months, would extend its decline if Beijing retaliates.

Traders can also look forward to purchasing managers’ indexes from across emerging markets as well as Chinese trade statistics. All that before Friday’s US monthly payrolls data, which could be key to determining where the dollar heads after it touched a 14-month high in August

Economists expect the August US jobs report to show employers added 193,000 positions, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, matching the lowest since 1969.