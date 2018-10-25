Sensex falls 300 points amid global rout, Nifty drops to 10,150: 10 points

Sensex has given up its gains for the year while midcap and smallcap stocks are nursing big losses.

New Delhi: Indian stock markets were under pressure today amid a rout in global equities. The Sensex fell over 300 points while Nifty traded near 10,150 levels. However, falling crude prices could lend some support to the Indian markets on the downside, say analysts. Oil prices slipped amid concerns over global growth. Brent crude fell 69 cents to $75.48 a barrel, while US crude dropped 54 cents to $66.28. Asian markets fell sharply today after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year.

Here are the updates from stock markets:

1) Sentiment in Indian markets has been sour in recent months after a string of defaults by IL&FS sparked concerns of a liquidity crunch. Sensex has given up its gains for the year while midcap and smallcap stocks are nursing big losses.

2) Shares of IT major Wipro were up 1% after the outsourcer for the quarter to end-September, posted a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore, after taking a one-time charge due to the settlement of a legal dispute, compared with Rs 2,192 crore a year earlier. That was below analysts’ average estimate of 21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

3) IndiGo shares were down nearly 1% today after InterGlobe, which operates India’s biggest airline, reported a loss of Rs 652 crore for the quarter ended September 30 - its first since listing on the stock exchange in November 2015. Higher fuel prices and a weaker rupee have pushed up costs at Indian airlines including IndiGo, the largest domestic carrier by market share, while intense competition has limited its ability to raise fares, putting pressure on yields.

4) MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded about 2%. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 3.5% to a six-month trough while Australian shares hit a more than one-year low.

5) Overnight on the Wall Street, disappointing forecasts from chipmakers hammered the tech sector. They followed weaker-than-expected forecasts on Tuesday from industrial giants Caterpillar and 3M.

6) The Nasdaq fell 4.4% in its biggest one-day percentage decline since August 18, 2011, closing down 12.4% from its August 29 record closing high. In dollar terms, the Nasdaq meltdown vaporised $524 billion in market capitalisation overnight. The Dow fell 2.41% and the S&P 500 lost 3.09%.

7) Weak readings on manufacturing in Europe added to concerns over world growth, as did a surprise slump in US home sales, which suggested rising interest rates were sapping demand for housing.

8) Global financial services major Citi has lowered its global growth forecast for both 2019 and 2020 by 0.1 percentage point each to 3.2% and 3%, respectively, it said in a note Thursday, citing policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

9) Adding to investors worries, police intercepted suspected bombs mailed to former U.S. President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other high-profile Democrats, as well as to CNN, in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.

10)The growing international pressure on Saudi Arabia over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi also weighed on investor sentiment.