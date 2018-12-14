Oil prices fall today as investors book profits amid China economy worries

Oil refinery throughput in November in China fell from October.

Singapore: Oil prices fell today as investors cashed in gains of more than 2% made during the previous session on concerns demand may slump amid slowing economic growth, though there are still expectations for producer supply cuts to support prices. China, the world’s second-largest economy and the largest crude importer, today reported some of the slowest retail sales and industrial output growth in years for November, highlighting the risks of the country’s trade dispute with the United States.

Oil refinery throughput in November in China fell from October, which was the second-highest month on record, suggesting an easing in Chinese oil demand, though runs were 2.9% higher than a year earlier.

However, some support for prices remains because of the output cuts agreed between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers including Russia. That could create a supply deficit by the second quarter of next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Brent crude oil futures were at $61.09 per barrel, down 36 cents, or 0.6%, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.47 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.2%, from their last settlement.

“I think after the big moves overnight there’s a little bit of self-shock among traders, volumes are well down... I don’t see a great deal of follow through on last night’s moves,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC markets.

International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.2% on Thursday, while WTI climbed 2.8%.

“After the big move yesterday, it’s a little bit of consolidation that’s happening,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Securities in Sydney.

For the week, however, Brent is set to drop 0.9% and WTI is set to fall 0.3%.

As a part of the OPEC supply-cutting deal agreed last week, its de facto leader Saudi Arabia plans to reduce its output to 10.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January.

In China, refineries processed 50.46 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or 12.28 million bpd, up 2.9 percent from the same month last year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

However, that is down from October and from the record of 12.49 million bpd reported in September.

Still for the first 11 months of the year, refinery output gained 7.2 percent to 554.48 million tonnes, or 12.12 million bpd, on track for an annual record.