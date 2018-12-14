Indian Oil shares rise over 3% on share buyback

At 9.33am, the stock was trading at Rs 141.10 per share, up 2.84% from its previous close. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Shares of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd rose over 3% after India’s largest oil firm on Thursday said its board of directors approved the buyback of 29.76 crore equity shares of the company for Rs 4,435 crore. The share buyback price represents a 8.6% premium to IOC’s Thursday closing price of Rs 137.20 on BSE. Today, the stock rose as much as 3.5% intraday to Rs 142 per share. At 9.33am, the stock was trading at Rs 141.10 per share, up 2.84% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex Index was up 0.14% at 35,981.20 points.

The government, which holds a 54.06% stake in the company, is expected to participate in the share buyback. The government is targeting a minimum Rs 5,000 crore through share buyback offers of state-owned firms such as Coal India, BHEL and Oil India Ltd.

IOC said its board has also declared an interim dividend of 67.5%, or Rs 6.75 per share, for 2018-19. The total dividend payout, excluding tax will be Rs 6,556 crore, of which the government will get Rs 3,544 crore plus the dividend distribution tax. “The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” IOC said.

For interim dividend, IOC said the record date will be 25 December and the money will be credited to the account of shareholders on or before December 31.

Last month, Oil India Ltd announced a buyback of 5.04 crore of its share for a little over Rs 1,085 crore.