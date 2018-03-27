News in Numbers: Govt to raise Rs2,88,000 crore by selling bonds from April-September

The government is likely to borrow Rs50,000 crore less than the Rs6,06,000 crore announced in the budget for 2018-19. Photo: AFP

60

What is it? The number of Russian diplomats US President Donald Trump has ordered to leave the country. As many as 14 European nations have also expelled some Russian diplomats.

Why is it important? This is in response to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in England on 4 March. Russia has said it would reciprocate proportionately. This action is building up into the most serious diplomatic crisis between the West and Russia since the latter’s seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Tell me more: The United Kingdom held Russia responsible for the attack on a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter earlier this month and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Russia denied the charge and responded by saying it would send out 23 British diplomats out of its country.

5

What is it? The number of months since the Congress’s WithINC mobile app has been defunct, according to the political party.

Why is it important? The Congress and BJP are engaged in a war of words, accusing each other of data breach and sending user information to third-party entities. The BJP-led government, which is already facing flak over an alleged recent security lapse in Aadhaar database, is now receiving criticism for reportedly illegally sharing data from the official app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a US-based company.

Tell me more: The ruling party has accused Congress of sharing personal details of users of its app with a Singapore firm.

$149

What is it? The lowest value the Facebook stock touched in trading on Monday, a drop of 20% from where it was 10 days ago, when the story of its user data being harvested illegally broke.

Why is it important? The dip on Monday came after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed that it was investigating the data practices of the social media giant, which has over 2 billion users.

Tell me more: In a statement, the FTC said that “companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements”. Back in 2011, Facebook has signed a consent decree with the FTC, following a two-year investigation by the agency into Facebook’s privacy practices.

$600 million

What is it? The amount earned by cricket board of Australia (in Australian dollars) from the sale of television rights in a five-year deal, which ends later this year.

Why is it important? The ball-tampering issue has already claimed the Australian captaincy and the vice-captaincy, sullied reputations and killed a gripping test series. More action is likely. This wave of bad press could give broadcasters a bargaining chip as they bid and negotiate for the next TV deal.

Tell me more: Cricket Australia officials are currently in discussion with several broadcasters for a new TV deal that was said to be worth at least $150 million (Australian) a year before the ball-tampering issue changed the narrative of Australian cricket.

Rs2,88,000 crore

What is it? The amount the Indian government will raise by selling bonds in the April-September period of 2018-19.

Why is it important? This is about 47.5% of its total budgeted amount for the entire fiscal, against 60-65% in the previous years, making it the lowest first-half borrowing in percentage terms in the last decade. This comes at a time when bond yields are rising and the demand for government securities has shrunk. The lower borrowing is expected to provide relief to bond investors and help the government reduce its borrowing costs.

Tell me more: The government is likely to borrow Rs50,000 crore less than the Rs6,06,000 crore announced in the budget for 2018-19.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data