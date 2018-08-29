 RBI flags off risks to inflation in annual report for 2017-18 - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

RBI flags off risks to inflation in annual report for 2017-18

The changing demand-supply dynamics in international crude oil market is likely to affect trade deficit “heavily”, RBI says in its annual report for 2017-18

Last Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 01 04 PM IST
Reuters
India’s current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by FDI inflows, the RBI report said. Photo: Reuters
India’s current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by FDI inflows, the RBI report said. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi:Headline inflation is likely to face upside risks over the rest of the year, and there is an urgent need to head off those pressures from getting generalised, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2017-18 released on Wednesday.

Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09% in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, according to government data. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 5.77% in June. In July 2017, it was at 1.88%. Retail inflation, on the other hand, has risen according to expectations since mid-2017 but remains stable at around 5%.

Stating that India’s current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the central bank said that going forward, the up-tick in credit growth is likely to be supported by the progress made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The changing demand-supply dynamics in international crude oil market is also likely to affect the country’s trade deficit “heavily”, the report added. India’s exports rose by 14.32% to $25.77 billion in July mainly on account of better performance of gems and jewellery sector as well as petroleum products, even as trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18 billion.

First Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 12 18 PM IST
Topics: RBI RBI annual report RBI annual report 2017-18 inflation exports

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »