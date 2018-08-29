RBI flags off risks to inflation in annual report for 2017-18

India’s current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by FDI inflows, the RBI report said. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi:Headline inflation is likely to face upside risks over the rest of the year, and there is an urgent need to head off those pressures from getting generalised, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2017-18 released on Wednesday.

Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09% in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, according to government data. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 5.77% in June. In July 2017, it was at 1.88%. Retail inflation, on the other hand, has risen according to expectations since mid-2017 but remains stable at around 5%.

Stating that India’s current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the central bank said that going forward, the up-tick in credit growth is likely to be supported by the progress made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The changing demand-supply dynamics in international crude oil market is also likely to affect the country’s trade deficit “heavily”, the report added. India’s exports rose by 14.32% to $25.77 billion in July mainly on account of better performance of gems and jewellery sector as well as petroleum products, even as trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18 billion.