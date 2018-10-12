Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; TCS in focus
Markets Live: SGX Nifty Futures traded 40 points up at 10,320, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Oct 12 2018. 09 12 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.11 am ISTRupee gains against dollar
- 9.02 am ISTAsian stocks trade mixed
- 8.51 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold prices inch lower, oil steady
- 8.42 am ISTSensex and Nifty erase all 2018 gains
- 8.30 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Friday as the global stock slump showed signs of easing. Asian stocks traded mixed with Japan marginally lower, China little changed and Hang Seng and Kospi indices trading higher. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% Thursday, but futures were up 0.6%. SGX Nifty Futures traded 40 points up at 10,320, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices steadied on Friday after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets.The government will release Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation and Index of Industrial Production data today after 5.30pm. According to a Bloomberg poll, CPI will be at 4% for September month from 3.69% a month ago. IIP will be at 3.9% for August versus 6.6% last month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.11 am IST Rupee gains against dollarThe Indian rupee was trading higher against the US dollar on Friday, tracking gains in local equity and Asian currencies markets, and ahead key inflation data due later in the day. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 73.77 a dollar, up 0.47% from its Thursday’s close of 74.13. The currency opened at 73.80 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.986% from its previous close of 8.031%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.8%, while foreign investors have sold $3.84 billion and $7.92 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.02 am IST Asian stocks trade mixedThe biggest sell-off in global stocks since February showed signs of easing up on Friday, with some Asian equity markets showing gains and U.S. stock futures climbing. U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6% as of noon in Tokyo.The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.1%.South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.9%.The S&P 500 futures were up 0.6%.
- 8.51 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices inch lower, oil steadyGold: Global gold prices edged down but held near an over two-month high hit in the previous session, when prices surged over 2% as a rout in global stock markets boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold rate was down 0.2% at $1,221.06 an ounce. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,224.50 an ounce.Oil: Oil prices steadied after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a fall or more than 4% for the week. Brent crude futures edged up 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel. US WTI crude futures were up 11 cents at $71.08 a barrel.Metals: London aluminium steadied after metals were caught in a widespread market sell-off this week and ahead of Chinese trade data later in the session, but it was set for its biggest weekly drop since June as concerns over raw material costs eased. LME aluminium had edged up 0.3% to $2,027 a tonne. LME copper also found support at $6,253 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.42 am IST Sensex and Nifty erase all 2018 gainsOn Thursday, he Sensex closed 2.19%, or 759.74 points, lower at 34,001.15, while the Nifty 50 closed 2.16%, or 225.45 points, lower at 10,234.65 points. It was Sensex’s lowest closing level since 11 April and the Nifty’s lowest since 4 April. With this, Sensex and Nifty have erased all gains for 2018, and are currently 0.16% and 2.81% lower, respectively, for the year to date. Read more
- 8.30 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell sharply on Thursday in a second straight scary day on Wall Street as investors dumped equities around the globe because of fears of rapidly rising interest rates, a possible global economic slowdown and overly ambitious tech valuations. Asia stocks were mixed on Friday morning following another tumble on Wall Street overnight.■ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) kicked off the fiscal second-quarter earnings season by reporting its fastest sequential growth in over four years.■ Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which operates the world’s single largest oil refinery, likely earned less out of each barrel of crude oil it processed in the September quarter due to costlier oil and a weak rupee, said analysts.■ Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are seeing rising borrowing costs despite State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) liquidity support, company executives said, a development that could translate into higher lending rates for customers over the next six months.■ The government increased customs duty on a host of items, including telecommunication equipment, to 20% from the existing 10%, in a bid to reduce India’s current account deficit.■ The government extended by one year the tenure of Bank of Baroda managing director and chief executive officer P.S. Jayakumar. His term was to end on 12 October 2018.■ State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said it will invest ₹5,463 crore in setting up city gas distribution network for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in seven districts.■ Earnings corner: Hindustan Unilever and Karnataka Bank are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings today. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Oct 12 2018. 08 30 AM IST
Topics: Markets Live Sensex NIFTY NSE BSE
