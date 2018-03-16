Opening bell Asian markets open higher, RCom, HUL, Tata Motors in news

Asian markets open positive on Friday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US stocks end mixed note; Asian markets open positive

The Dow Jones industrial average rose on Thursday, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed lower as investors assessed the possibility of a trade war.

Asian markets were on firm footing on the last day of the trading week as investors digested overnight developments related to global trade and an ongoing Russia investigation.

RCom, Panchshil Realty in advanced talks to develop Navi Mumbai property

Debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) is in advanced discussions to sign a development deal with Pune-based Panchshil Realty Ltd for its 125 acre land at Navi Mumbai, reports Mint.

HUL seeks NCLT nod to transfer Rs2,100 crore to P&L account

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek approval for a plan to transfer more than Rs2,100 crore from general reserve to profit and loss (P&L) account. Read more.

Trai notice to Bharti Airtel for not complying with tariff norms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has pulled up Bharti Airtel Ltd for failing to comply with tariff reporting requirements by not informing it about certain segmented tariffs offered to consumers to retain them.

Mukund Rajan resigns as Tata Sons chief ethics officer

Mukund Rajan has quit as chief ethics officer of Tata Sons Ltd, the company said in a press release. He will leave the company at the end of this month.

Bandhan Bank IPO sees 42% subscription on Day 1

Bandhan Bank’s Rs 4,473 crore initial public offering (IPO) saw a subscription of 42% on the first day of bidding on Thursday.

Auto firms in Gujarat face supply crunch amid increasing demand

Auto makers who rushed to Gujarat to set up manufacturing plants are now facing the problem of a shortfall in the number of auto parts vendors as car makers seek to boost capacity to meet rising demand.

Oil regulator cancels GAIL’s Surat-Paradip pipeline licence

The Petroleum And Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has terminated GAIL India Ltd’s licence to build a Rs10,000 crore natural gas pipeline from Surat in Gujarat to Paradip in Odisha, saying the state-owned firm hadn’t started work on the project even after six years.

JLR launches XE, XF sedans in India with new petrol engine

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) launched XE and XF sedans in India with new light-weight petrol engine.