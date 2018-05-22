 Lowest mutual fund expense ratio, as on 22 May 2018 - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Lowest mutual fund expense ratio, as on 22 May 2018

Here are the expense ratios of different mutual funds schemes as on 22 May 2018
Last Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 12 48 PM IST
A Staff Writer
Photo: iStockphoto
Photo: iStockphoto

Every mutual fund incurs a cost in operations, which it recovers from you, the investor, through your scheme. A lower expense bodes well for investors.

First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 12 45 PM IST
Topics: mutual funds expense ratio mutual fund schemes mutual fund investments returns

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »